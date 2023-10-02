CELEBRATE NATIONAL TACO DAY WITH CHRONIC TACOS LIMITED-TIME OFFER

WHAT: National Taco Day is just around the corner, and Chronic Tacos is gearing up for a fiesta of epic proportions! To honor this beloved food holiday, Chronic Tacos is inviting taco enthusiasts to indulge in a sizzling deal that's too delicious to resist. On Wednesday, October 4th, Chronic Tacos is treating customers to a tantalizing offer: Buy One Get One Free on all tacos of equal or lesser value. Whether you're craving their signature Carne Asada, Al Pastor, or any other mouthwatering taco creation, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy twice the taco goodness for the price of one!









Offer only available through Chronic Tacos mobile app.







WHEN: Wednesday, October 4th - All Day







WHERE: All Chronic Tacos Locations







WHO: About Chronic Tacos



Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada, and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.









Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you'll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid's meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp





