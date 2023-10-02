Alphagraphics Welcomes Min Egidio To Franchise Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New owner taking the reins of San Marcos location following Gary Treiber's two-decade tenure

AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has a fresh face in the San Diego market. Min Egidio has joined the AlphaGraphics family as the new owner of the San Marcos location. She is taking over for previous owner, Gary Treiber, who had a two-decade tenure with the franchise.

Min Egidio, right, has joined the AlphaGraphics family as the new owner of the San Marcos location. She is pictured here with former owner Gary Treiber.

"We are delighted to have Min (Egidio) join our team of franchise owners," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "She is a proven independent business owner who will be a great asset to our franchise and the San Diego community. We are confident that she will be a great representative of the AlphaGraphics brand by providing excellent services."

Egidio, who is also the owner of All Time Awards in the San Diego area, came across AlphaGraphics while looking for a "mom-and-pop" print shop to purchase. The franchise checked all the boxes.

"Gary (Treiber) has built an amazing culture of people from the ground up, and it's my plan to continue building on his success while also making the location an extension of myself in terms of the way we operate," said Egidio. "My vision is to bring fresh energy and rely on technology to become more efficient in my operations. This will encourage our team to be able to do more without having to do more."

"As an Asian-female AlphaGraphics owner, I also look forward to converting the surprised, 'you're the new owner?' looks from loyal customers to the 'don't worry, Min will get it done on time' confidence."

In addition to building a successful AlphaGraphics business, Egidio also wishes to create opportunities for her two daughters.

"My overall goal as a franchisee and entrepreneur is to create opportunities that I've always dreamed of for my two girls (5) and (7)," Egidio said. "Whether that's the flexibility for me to pick them up early from school to go to Disneyland on a Tuesday, or the ability to understand a P&L at 12 years old. AlphaGraphics allows me the freedom to teach them valuable skills by doing instead of just talking. One day, my little girls will create their own legacy, and I will be happily retired but probably working somewhere."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .



About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A., a privately-owned company headquartered in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except in the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, Print Speak, GEL Proximity and World Options. In 2022, the combination of its physical platform - that currently counts 3,150+ Business Solution Centers in 52 countries with more than 13,000 associates - with its PrestaShop e-commerce platform served over 1 million business customers worldwide generating €1.3 billion (US$1.4 billion) of System-wide Gross Revenue and €22 billion (US$23 billion) of Gross Merchandise Value.

