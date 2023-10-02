(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Sennheiser is Set to Provide a New Perspective on Meetings at Gitex 2023.



Newest member of the TeamConnect Family will be front and center, showcasing the unprecedented flexibility it brings to meetings for every room size and setup.



Dubai. October 2, 2023. Sennheiser, the first choice for advanced audio technology that makes collaboration and learning easier, returns to GITEX 2023, October 16-20, at the Dubai World Trade Center to unveil UC solutions that bring in a new era of conferencing technology. The Sennheiser booth will feature refreshing ways to see and experience the Sennheiser Business Communication portfolio. In association with channel partner Venuetech, Sennheiser Middle East will be available at Booth B1 in Hall 3 to demonstrate the products on display.



Sennheiser’s entire TeamConnect Family, an agnostic conferencing portfolio with state-of-the-art technology for spaces of all sizes, will be in the spotlight. Built on over 75 years of experience, the TeamConnect solutions redefine expectations for unified communications and meeting and lecture solutions by offering problem-solving, user-friendly, and sustainable products with modern design and Trusted Sennheiser Audio Quality.



Three strong members of the Sennheiser TeamConnect Family will be showcased. Designed for meeting rooms and lecture or collaboration spaces that are either mid-sized (TeamConnect Ceiling Medium) or large TeamConnect Ceiling 2 the TeamConnect Family, Sennheiser’s Unified communications meeting portfolio “Made for Collaboration”, will be demonstrated at the show.







“As a company that looks back on 75 years of impressive audio success stories in the field of stage and television, we have transferred our high-quality standards and pioneering spirit into the world of collaboration, meetings and learning and are known today as one of the most reliable business partners in the AV industry.



The development of the TeamConnect Family is a good example of our ambition to create products that are intuitively usable, manufacturer-agnostic, and audibly better – while offering real problem-solving capabilities. With state-of-the-art technologies on the inside and appealing design on the outside, TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, TeamConnect Ceiling 2, both TeamConnect Solutions and the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker will redefine the expectations of unified communication, hybrid learning and business collaboration experiences. We can’t wait for you to meet our growing Sennheiser family at GITEX 2023! “ Says Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Sennheiser Middle East



Part of the Sennheiser TeamConnect Family are the TeamConnect Bar Solutions - scalable, all-in-one conferencing devices, designed to meet modern meeting demands with a built-in camera, microphones and speakers. With options for small (TeamConnect Bar S) or mid-sized (TeamConnect Bar M) meeting and collaboration spaces, the TeamConnect Bar Solutions easily integrate with any platform and can be further enhanced with other compatible products, including those from Sennheiser.



Also on display is the ultimate audio solution for smaller Microsoft Teams Rooms meetings TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker



​Sennheiser is taking the guesswork out of selecting conferencing solutions for your space with the upcoming 2.0 release of the Sennheiser Room Planner. Launched earlier this year, the Room Planner is an intuitive room configuration tool that helps customers find the most suitable Sennheiser solution for their specific meeting room environment.



Version 2.0 includes new features that have been added based on user feedback. Visit the Sennheiser booth or go to sennheiser.com/roomplanner to unleash the full potential of our TeamConnect Family with Sennheiser Room Planner.



MobileConnect is Sennheiser’s award-winning assistive listening solution that enables inclusive meeting and lecture participation by using the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept. Users can listen, talk and interact effortlessly with their own smartphone or other Wi-Fi-enabled device. Visitors to the Sennheiser Gitex booth can experience the engagement themselves via live demonstrations. This will be the first time MobileConnect’s new talk-back feature, Audience Mic, will be featured via on-demand demonstrations at a major show in the Middle East.



