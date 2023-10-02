Narrowband And Broadband PLC Solutions Transforming Communication Across The Power Grid Infrastructure

The global Power Line Communication (PLC) market has reached a significant milestone, achieving a valuation of US$ 9.2 Billion in 2022.

As we look forward, industry experts anticipate substantial growth, with the market expected to soar to US$ 16.8 Billion by 2028. This impressive expansion is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Power Line Communication: A Backbone for Data Transmission

Power Line Communication (PLC) technology serves as a robust communication medium for transmitting data over existing power-grid infrastructures. It plays a pivotal role in facilitating communication and data transmission for various Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid applications.

PLC is instrumental in powering electronic devices and enabling data retrieval and control through them. The market is divided into two key types: narrowband and broadband. Narrowband PLC operates at lower frequencies and data rates but boasts an extended range. In contrast, broadband PLC operates at higher frequencies and data rates, primarily serving shorter-range applications.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

Several factors are propelling the growth of the PLC market:

Key Market Segments

Frequency : Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz), Broadband (Greater Than 500 kHz)

Voltage : Low, Medium, High

Offering : Hardware, Software, Services

Modulation Technique : Single Carrier Modulation, Multi-Carrier Modulation, Spread Spectrum Modulation, Others

Application : Energy Management and Smart Grid, Indoor Networking

Vertical : Residential, Commercial, Industrial Region : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the PLC market include ABB, AMETEK Inc., Belkin, Broadcom Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, D-Link Corporation, General Electric, Hubbell Power Systems Inc., Landis+Gyr, Maxim Integrated, Netgear, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TP-Link Technologies, Zyxel Communications, and more.

