Innovative Designs Adds New Accounts

PITTSBURGH, PA, Oct. 02, 2023 - Innovative Designs Inc (OTCQB: IVDN ) continues to add new accounts across the United States. Three of the most recent additions are as follows: (1) Guerdon LLC is the leading manufacturer of large-scale, commercial modular construction projects in the Western US and Canada. With their factory and corporate office located in Boise, Idaho they serve 10 western states including California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming as well as Canada. They are currently working on a project in Alaska. (2) Skehan Home Center, located in Ossipee, New Hampshire, is a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1985. Their Outside Sales Staff is a group of experienced professionals that make job site and office visits. (3) Outside In Construction is located in Alton, New Hampshire. Outside In Construction is a family business that has been providing service for Laconia, NH, Wolfeboro, NH & the Lakes Region of New Hampshire for 23 years and is a Design & Build specialized building and remodeling firm.



Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli commented“We welcome these new accounts along with all the others that have come onboard as either contractors, home builders or retailers. With this continued expansion, customers are now finding it easier to locate our products.”





