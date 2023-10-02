Premise Cables: The Backbone Of Connectivity In A World Of Advanced Technologies And Automation

The global premise cable market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a size of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2022. Looking ahead, experts anticipate significant expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2028. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Premise Cables: The Backbone of Connectivity

Premise cables play a pivotal role in connecting local area networks (LAN) and phone equipment within buildings, spanning from central locations like server rooms to individual desktops.

Fiber optics are gaining remarkable traction in this market due to their advantages in LAN backbone cabling. Leading manufacturers are introducing integrated systems of copper and fiber network cabling, ensuring excellent performance and reliability.

Market Trends Driving Growth

Several key trends are driving the growth of the premise cable market:

Market Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the premise cable market, categorizing it based on various factors:



Type : Copper Cable, Fiber Optic Cable

Cable Type : CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, CAT8, Others

Application : Industrial, Broadcast, Enterprise, IT and Network Security, Others Region : North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

The comprehensive report addresses critical questions:

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the premise cable market include Belden Inc., CommScope, Corning Incorporated, II-VI Incorporated, NEXANS, Prysmian Group, SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Southwire Company LLC, and The Siemon Company.

Key Attributes: