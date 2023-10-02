(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Portuguese luxury property market shows no signs of dwindling, with one of the main drivers being high interest from international investors and affluent expats buying property in Portugal” - Amanda Collison, Portugal PathwaysLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Wealthy Brits Fuel Portugal's Property Market says latest Independent Report



For Britons contemplating a European move or affluent expats already relocating as a resident, Portugal continues to buck the property market as an increasingly attractive proposition, offering an enviable mix of quality of life and fiscal benefits alongside a thriving real estate sector for people investing from the UK.



Both the Golden Visa and the D7 Visa, commonly known as the retirement or passive income visa offers an excellent and safe lifestyle to affluent expats and investors in Portugal. This serves as a lucrative gateway to Portuguese residency. But what truly distinguishes Portugal is its Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax scheme, which offers 0% tax on non-Portugal-derived income such as dividends, capital gains, and rent, alongside a modest 10% on pension income for 10 years.



These fiscal incentives render Portugal not merely a sunny getaway but a prudent financial move for British high-net-worth individuals.



Savvy buyers, affluent expats from the UK and investors can have a detailed look and discover Portugal's most desirable and booming property hotspots in a new independent report set to be revealed in October.



The in-depth study is designed to showcase the best places for international investors and affluent expats to get the most out of the country while benefiting from the nation's visa opportunities alongside the Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax regime.



The report, Portugal Property Hotspots Survey Report 2023-25, is published by Property Market-Index , an international real estate research company that monitors and evaluates different international real estate markets around the world. The findings will be launched and published on a dedicated webinar on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.



Amanda Collison, from Property Market-Index, said:“The Portuguese luxury property market shows no signs of dwindling, with one of the main drivers being high interest from international investors and affluent expats buying property in Portugal for both lifestyle, pleasure and investment.



“The Algarve and Lisbon regions have been particularly strong, especially with investors capitalising on a growing Portuguese real estate market and retirees taking advantage of the D7 visa - often referred to as the passive income or retirement visa - in conjunction with the NHR tax regime.”



The webinar is being hosted by Portugal Pathways , a leading international consultancy and online platform, with offices in London, Lisbon and the Algarve, specialising in Portuguese visa, tax and investment options and how best to capitalise on the country's enticing tax incentives for UK expats.



Taking place on Tuesday 3rd October, 2023, at 10.30AM Lisbon and London time, the webinar will highlight regional trends, emerging property hotspots, and the anticipated trajectory of real estate prices.



The country's popularity has been fuelled by the likes of its Golden Visa, D7 visa programme (also known as the Retirement or Passive Income visa) alongside the NHR tax regime – which offers 0% tax on non-Portugal derived passive income such as dividends, royalties, rental income and capital gains - and just 10% flat tax rate on pension income for those domiciled in the country.



According to Portugal Pathways, those high-net-worth clients which use its partners' proprietary wealth plan early enough during their tax domiciled life in Portugal, can achieve an average tax rate of just 3.8% for up to 20 years.



The webinar will feature an expert panel, including David Vacani, chairman of The Federation of European Independent Financial Advisors.



He said: "Portugal stands as a beacon of stability and opportunity for wealthy UK citizens seeking a better life in Portugal with great tax, investment and real estate opportunities to explore.



"Between its robust property market and advantageous tax regimes like the NHR, it offers a unique blend of lifestyle and financial benefits that are hard to find elsewhere."



Attendees will hear an in-depth discussion on the nuances of the NHR tax system, where they can gain insights into achieving tax efficiency while residing in Portugal as well as the unveiling of Property Market-Index's report.



All attendees will receive a complimentary PDF copy of the full report, providing a resource for future planning and investment.



Adds a spokesman for Portugal Pathways:“If you're an international investor or an affluent expat residing in Portugal or considering Portugal for its investment opportunities or lifestyle advantages, this webinar promises to arm you with the information you need to make informed decisions.



“Given its relevance and the high-profile panel involved, this is one event you won't want to miss.”



Register here for the event and receive a FREE copy of Property Market-Index's Portugal Hotspots report.



ENDS.



For media enquiries or interviews about the Property Market-Index report, please contact .



Property Market-Index The Property Market-Index tracks key trends impacting part of the real estate market in international, national, and regional trends. Their extensive rating modelling considers multiple macro data analysis and buying trends. This is then benchmarked to rate and highlight key structural components impacting that section of the real estate market.



Portugal Pathways The team at Portugal Pathways has first-hand experience navigating Portugal's visa and Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax systems. Having relocated from the US, UK, Europe and Asia, they now use this experience to enhance wealth and tax benefits for their affluent expat clients.



They have decades of experience within Portugal, supporting thousands of expats with their visa and tax positions, deploying our unique financial model to optimise their finances, non-Portugal derived income, pensions, investments, and life in Portugal. The team and partners oversee over €112 billion in AUM for their international clients, delivering world-class returns and maximising their opportunities.

Steve Philp

World Digital Foundation

07973159065

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn