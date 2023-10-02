Agave Health Announces Launch Of Android App, Expanding Access To Specialized Adult ADHD Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agave Health launches on Android

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Agave Health, the first virtual clinic specializing in comprehensive behavioral care for adults with ADHD, is excited to announce the launch of its Android app, bringing accessible and personalized care to millions more individuals across the United States who are living with ADHD. This expansion comes on the heels of Agave Health's highly successful iOS app launch earlier this year, which has garnered attention and praise from individuals and employers alike, for its transformative impact on the ADHD community.Agave Health is emerging as a pioneer in the field of digital mental health, with a distinct focus on serving the neurodiverse population, often overlooked in traditional healthcare settings. The Android app launch marks a significant milestone in their mission to revolutionize ADHD care delivery.With an estimated 50 million adults in the United States living with ADHD , there is a pressing need for innovative solutions that cater to their specific needs. The Android app's availability is set to make a meaningful stride in reaching more of those individuals.Ori Fruhauf, CEO of Agave Health, expressed his enthusiasm for the Android app launch, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our reach and make high-quality ADHD care accessible to an even wider audience. Our mission at Agave Health is to empower individuals with ADHD by offering personalized, evidence-based care that leads to real improvements in their lives. The launch of our Android app is a significant step towards fulfilling this mission and addressing the unmet needs within the ADHD community."Agave Health's iOS launch earlier this year yielded remarkable results, with users reporting a 30% decrease in ADHD symptom severity within just six weeks of receiving care through the platform. Additionally, Agave cracks the self-guided digital health care, with 9 out of 10 reporting successfully implementing new tools and skills learned through Agave's self-guided programs. This positive impact on users' lives has been a driving force behind the company's commitment to expanding its services to Android users.The Android app includes all the features that have made Agave Health a game-changer in the field of ADHD care:Self-guided Cognitive Behavioral Therapy developed by specialized psychologistsADHD Coaching provided through weekly one-on-one video sessions as well as unlimited chatting in-between sessionsCommunity and peer-to-peer supportProgress tracking enabling users to monitor their progress over time and continuously adjust to their care planAffordability as Agave Health offers the most competitive pricing to date, significantly lower than traditional healthcare optionsWith the launch of the Android app, Agave Health aims to reach a broader audience of adults who may be living with ADHD, ensuring that they have access to the care they deserve. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store in the United States. For more information about Agave Health and to download the Android app, please visit .Media Contact: Eve Mamane, Chief Revenue Officer, , +1(551)3021794About Agave Health: Agave Health is the first virtual clinic specialized for adults with ADHD, providing comprehensive behavioral care in the most personalized and affordable way possible. Through advanced technology and expert guidance, Agave Health empowers individuals with ADHD to achieve meaningful improvements in their lives, with a mission to make specialized ADHD care accessible to all. Founded in 2022, Agave Health is headquartered in New York City, NY. To learn more, visit .

Eve Mamane

Agave Health

+1 551-302-1794



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Agave Health - Behavioral Care for Adult ADHD