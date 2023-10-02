Invaders Shell Chernihiv Region 39 Times In One Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russia fired 39 times at the border of the Chernihiv region and hit 17 settlements.
Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Over the past week, the enemy fired 39 times at 17 border settlements of the Chernihiv region. 468 explosions were recorded. The enemy conducted two airstrikes using a helicopter. Civilian infrastructure was destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there is an injured person," Chaus wrote.
Read also:
Russians hit Chernihiv
region six times in past day, injuring teenager
As reported, six attacks by Russian invaders were recorded in the Chernihiv region over the past day, a 16-year-old boy was injured.
MENAFN02102023000193011044ID1107173950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.