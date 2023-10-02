Invaders Shell Chernihiv Region 39 Times In One Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russia fired 39 times at the border of the Chernihiv region and hit 17 settlements.

Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



"Over the past week, the enemy fired 39 times at 17 border settlements of the Chernihiv region. 468 explosions were recorded. The enemy conducted two airstrikes using a helicopter. Civilian infrastructure was destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there is an injured person," Chaus wrote.

Russians hitregion six times in past day, injuring teenager

As reported, six attacks by Russian invaders were recorded in the Chernihiv region over the past day, a 16-year-old boy was injured.