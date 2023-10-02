Shmyhal Discusses Implementation Of $15.6B Arrangement With IMF Team

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission discussed the steps that must be taken to implement a $15.6 billion four-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

"The first visit of the IMF mission to Ukraine in more than three years. We discussed the steps necessary to implement a $15.6 billion four-year arrangement. Ukraine closely cooperates with partners in the issue of implementing reforms," the Head of Government posted on Telegram .

According to him, work aimed at economic development is ongoing.

The Prime Minister told the IMF representatives about the main directions of the government's actions, in particular, attracting investments, programs to support small and medium-sized enterprises, public-private partnership.

"We discussed joint work within the framework of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform. I informed the mission about Ukraine's needs for funds to cover the budget deficit and, separately, about the needs for recovery," Shmyhal added.

According to him, Ukraine works together with partners to strengthen its economic stability.

As reported, the team of the International Monetary Fund, led by Deputy Director of the IMF's European Department Uma Ramakrishnan, began holding meetings with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other key partners in Kyiv.

On September 25, the IMF mission, headed by Gavin Gray, began technical discussions with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in the context of preparations for the second review under EFF.