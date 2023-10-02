Jabrayil Digital Control Center To Help Ensure Reliability Of Electricity Supply

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vagif Aydinoglu, head of the press service of Azerbaijan's
Azerishig, said that the Jabrayil Digital Control Center will help
ensure the reliability and sustainability of the electricity
supply. The center will enable the monitoring of the electricity
supply and help to identify and address any issues that may arise, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan inaugurated
the Jabrayil Digital Control Center of the“Azerishig” OJSC on
October 19, 2022. The center is powered from the 110/35/10 kV
Jabrail substation and will partially meet the city's demand for
electricity while helping to control two other power centers
through the digital platform.
In addition to the Jabrayil Digital Control Center, the
Azerbaijani President has also opened the Zangilan Convention
Center Complex, laid the foundation stone for Alibeyli village in
the Zangilan district, and inaugurated the“Jahangirbayli”
Hydroelectric Power Plant of the“Azerenergy” OJSC. He has also
laid the foundation stone for the second, third, and fourth
residential complexes in the city of Zangilan, as well as the
160-seat kindergarten and administrative building in the city of
Jabrayil.
The construction of the Shirvan Residential Complex, which will
occupy a total area of 8 hectares, and consist of 25 buildings, has
started. The complex will feature a total of 1264 apartments
comprised of 32 studios, 216 two-room, 768 three-room and 248
four-room ones. The construction of the Yevlakh Residential
Complex, which will consist of 6 seven-story buildings, will start
soon. The complex will feature a total of 329 apartments,
consisting of 28 one-room, 14 studio, 84 two-room, 139 three-room,
and 64 four-room.
The opening of the Jabrayil Digital Control Center and the other
projects initiated by President Ilham Aliyev will help to ensure
the reliability and sustainability of the electricity supply in
Jabrayil, Azerbaijan.
