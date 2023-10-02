Kuwait Amir's Representative Arrives In Doha To Partake In Expo 2023'S Opening

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the accompanying delegation arrived on Monday to the Qatari capital Doha to partake in the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023.

He was welcomed at Sheikh Hamad International Airport by Sheikh Fahad Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Saad Al-Barak and Kuwait's Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi. (pickup pervious) tm.ahm

