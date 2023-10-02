Oil Ministry Official: Kuwait Committed To Decarbonization Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Oil Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Nemr Fahad Al-Sabah affirmed Monday Kuwait's commitment to agreements supporting decarbonization efforts and boosting cooperation to meet future demands, as per leadership's directives on heading towards renewable energy.

Undersecretary Al-Sabah stated this to KUNA following ADIPEC 2023 opening ceremony. ADIPEC is a conference and exhibition handling challenges faced by the energy sector, including decreasing carbon emissions by 2050 as well as prepping for COP28 to be held in Dubai from November 3 to December 12.

The Ministry official underscored the importance of such an event saying that he is looking forward to the constructive discussions and fruitful negotiations it would promote, especially as leading figures in the sector will be in attendance.

ADIPEC, sponsored by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, is a platform allowing energy sector to come together with other sectors to find solutions and arrive at future visions. (end) skm.aai