UN Official: Immediate Action Counters Challenges, Promotes Better Urban Future.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Head of Mission of the UN-Habitat to GCC and Kuwait Dr. Ameera Al-Hassan affirmed that the many challenges facing the world requires a serious and immediate action to promote a better urban future.

This came in a statement to KUNA on Monday after the second UN Habitat Forum opening in Kuwait, in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD), on the occasion of Urban October and the annual World Habitat Day, under the slogan "Kuwait Cities-Achievements and Challenges".

Al-Hassan said that this year's forum focuses on the New Kuwait vision, sustainable urban development and Urban October, which was set by the UN General Secretariat to highlight the importance of Urbanization and boosting sustainability in cities around the world.

During Urban October, many events and discussions are organized to focus on urbanization issues and look for sustainable solutions, Al-Hassan noted, adding that the forum highlights the role of private and governmental institutes in achieving sustainable urban development in Kuwait.

She indicated that the event includes recycling, cleaning beaches, and greening, in an initiative by the program to link its work with Kuwait's directions to reach carbon neutrality, implementing the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwait's vision towards a sustainable urban future.

For his part, Secretary General of the SCPD General Secretariat Dr. Khaled Mahdi said that the event addresses urban development issues and constructing a cohesive infrastructure environment, as they are important policies within the development plan.

He appreciated the UN-Habitat Program's cooperation with the SCPD General Secretariat, pointing out that their participation is a part of the ongoing cooperation and partnership with all UN organizations.

The United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) works in more than 90 countries to support people in cities and human settlements, focusing on urban development, and works with governments and local partners to provide solutions. (end)

