DSM: Net Asset Value(S) And Portfolio

10/2/2023 7:01:27 AM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Net Asset Values
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023 £33.10m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023 £33.10m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,926,475
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 September 2023 was:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 70.54p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 70.19p
Ordinary share price 59.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (16.36%)
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/09/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
Portfolio summary: % of portfolio
1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.80%
2 Volex Plc 9.69%
3 Centaur Media Plc 7.49%
4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.37%
5 Journeo plc 7.34%
6 Hargreaves Services Plc 6.45%
7 Synectics Plc 6.09%
8 Equals Group Plc 5.87%
9 National World Plc 5.70%
10 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 5.27%
11 Cash and other net current assets 5.17%
12 OnTheMarket plc 4.51%
13 Inspecs Group plc 4.38%
14 Theworks.co.uk Plc 3.14%
15 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.51%
16 DigitalBox plc 2.22%
17 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 2.18%
18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.59%
19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.23%
Total 100.00%





