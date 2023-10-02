DSM: Net Asset Value(S) And Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|
| LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|
| Net Asset Values
|
| The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|
| Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023
| £33.10m
| Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 29 September 2023
| £33.10m
| Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
| 46,926,475
|
|
| The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 29 September 2023 was:
|
| Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
| 70.54p
| Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
| 70.19p
|
|
| Ordinary share price
| 59.00p
| Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
| (16.36%)
|
|
| * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 29/09/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Portfolio summary:
| % of portfolio
| 1
| Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
| 12.80%
| 2
| Volex Plc
| 9.69%
| 3
| Centaur Media Plc
| 7.49%
| 4
| Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
| 7.37%
| 5
| Journeo plc
| 7.34%
| 6
| Hargreaves Services Plc
| 6.45%
| 7
| Synectics Plc
| 6.09%
| 8
| Equals Group Plc
| 5.87%
| 9
| National World Plc
| 5.70%
| 10
| Ramsdens Holdings Plc
| 5.27%
| 11
| Cash and other net current assets
| 5.17%
| 12
| OnTheMarket plc
| 4.51%
| 13
| Inspecs Group plc
| 4.38%
| 14
| Theworks.co.uk Plc
| 3.14%
| 15
| Tactus Holdings Limited
| 2.51%
| 16
| DigitalBox plc
| 2.22%
| 17
| Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
| 2.18%
| 18
| Norman Broadbent Plc
| 1.59%
| 19
| Real Good Food Company Plc
| 0.23%
|
| Total
| 100.00%
