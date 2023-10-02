Arrive Logistics Enhances Carrier Connectivity And Visibility Using Descartes Freight Visibility Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Austin-based Arrive Logistics, a leading multimodal transportation and technology company, is using Descartes MacroPointTM to provide shipper customers with real-time visibility into freight moving across its nationwide network. Through enhanced levels of automation in freight tracking processes for carriers and industry-leading carrier compliance, this collaboration equips Arrive to better serve its shippers and carriers.



Arrive Logistics was recently honored by Descartes MacroPoint as a Top Carrier for 2023 . The award recognizes carriers who achieve and maintain high standards of tracking compliance across a large volume of freight, a status reserved for less than 1% of the Descartes MacroPoint carrier network. Offering automated tracking has helped Arrive achieve a higher standard of performance and reduced transportation disruptions, positioning the company as an increasingly valuable service partner to its 6,000+ shippers and 70,000+ carriers.

“Delivering exceptional service and value to our transportation partners is our highest priority,” said J-Ann Tio, Chief Strategy Officer at Arrive Logistics.“Whether it's connectivity or how our team approaches relationships, we keep it simple-make it as seamless as possible to work with our team. Enlisting the right partners to pair with our technology platform, ARRIVE now TM, to deliver on that philosophy has contributed to Arrive earning 11 national service awards this year alone.”

Descartes MacroPoint is a multimodal visibility platform designed to help freight brokers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs) and shippers gain better visibility to their freight operations and shipments. Carriers can easily connect with the solution via GPS-based electronic logging device (ELD), transportation management systems (TMS), or mobile app-based tracking methods. The platform allows for increased control and management of the supply chain-with more efficient and high-quality data to improve communication and decision-making. Using Descartes MacroPoint, companies can enhance customer service, increase distribution efficiency, better collaborate with customers, suppliers and carriers, and minimize the impact of disruptions and late delivery penalties.

“We're pleased that Arrive Logistics is driving high impact automation for carrier connectivity and freight tracking using our solution,” said Dan Cicerchi, VP and General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes.“By connecting to one of the most extensive global networks of carriers in the industry, brokerages and their shipper customers have real-time access to reliable and complete freight tracking data to better predict outcomes, manage exceptions, minimize costs and support growth as they expand their operations.”

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at and explore career opportunities at . At Arrive,“We Deliver, So You Can.”

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1(800) 419-8495 ext. 202025



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes' transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled,“Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

freight visibility





Tags TRANSPORTATION freight visibility software Related Links