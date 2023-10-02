(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights for CISOs-Modernizing Security Operations Centers with Security Orchestration and Automated Response" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insights for CISOs on the provider ecosystem, selection criteria, and benefits of implementing SOAR solutions. Going beyond security, solutions today provide business value. With case studies to illustrate how vendors are solving various problems for their clients, enterprise CISOs can decide what works best for them.

Data breaches have risen in scale and complexity, and enterprises are investing in many solutions to address each new threat exposure. Often, such solutions operate in silos, generating alerts on multiple threat types. The security operations center (SOC) must handle and respond to each alert; when done manually, speed and accuracy suffer. SOCs confront huge workloads because of growing volumes of data and increasing numbers of devices, systems, and processes. The dearth of qualified information security analysts only adds to the woes of a CISO.

Enterprise security orchestration and automation response (SOAR) solutions help to address these challenges. The process of bringing together disparate technologies, tools, processes, and people connected to security to achieve end-to-end coordination and improve incident response. Security orchestration tools help analysts collect data generated by various security tools, analyze that data, act on the analysis, and log results.

Vendors:



Rapid7

Phantom Splunk

Demisto Palo Alto

Swimlane

Sumo Logic

IBM Resilient

D3 Security

Trellix

Cisco

FortiSOAR

Tufin

Carbon Black VMWare

Ayehu (Resolve)

LogRhythm

ThreatConnect

Devo

Cyware

OpenText

Microsoft Logsign

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Enterprise Security Incident Response Information Security IT Security Security Orchestration