(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Portuguese luxury real estate market is thriving, with areas like the Algarve and parts of Lisbon standing out. The attraction lies in the lifestyle, tax savings, and investment potential” - Amanda Collison, Portugal PathwaysLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- International Real Estate Report Highlights Portugal's Thriving 'Property Hotspots'



Portugal's real estate market has become a magnet for high-net-worth expats and international investors, thanks to multiple incentives, an enviable lifestyle, and significant financial advantages. Portugal consistently ranks among the top ten global relocation destinations due to its attractive blend of value in living, healthcare standards, and tax benefits.



An upcoming international real estate report, to be presented at a webinar event on Tuesday 3rd October by Portugal Pathways , will offer insights into Portugal's most lucrative property regions. This study, titled 'Portugal Property Hotspots Survey Report 2023-25' by Property Market-Index , will highlight markets that are bucking current trends, focusing on areas like investment impact, regeneration, culture, and lifestyle.



Although the Golden Visa is under review, the D7 visa still provides alluring opportunities for property investment while securing Portuguese and European residency. Many expats, mainly from English and Portuguese-speaking countries, are contributing to the high demand, particularly in regions like Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve.



Portugal's distinct tax advantages, particularly through its Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax regime, allow expats to benefit from a 0% tax on specific incomes, and a modest 10% tax rate on pensions for ten years.



Several factors boost Portugal's appeal: its stable property market, the flexibility of remote work opportunities, a favourable euro exchange rate, and its idyllic lifestyle, among others. The country's rich traditions, 300 days of sun, and healthier environment also play pivotal roles in drawing people.



The Property Market-Index report emphasises how international investors are driving real estate values in Portugal higher than in other major global cities.



Amanda Collison from Property Market-Index stated: "The Portuguese luxury real estate market is thriving, with areas like the Algarve and parts of Lisbon standing out. The attraction lies in the lifestyle, tax savings, and investment potential, amplified by the D7 visa and NHR tax framework."



Portugal Pathways, with offices in Lisbon, Algarve, and London, specialises in Portuguese visa, tax, and investment intricacies. They will host the webinar at 10.30 AM (Lisbon and London time) on Tuesday 3rd October 2023. The session aims to highlight various trends and forecasts for the Portuguese property market.



David Vacani, head of The Federation of European Independent Financial Advisors, emphasised Portugal's dynamic property market and attractive tax schemes.



Attendees of the webinar will receive insights into Portugal's property trends and participate in a panel discussion on investment nuances in the region. All attendees will also get a free copy of the detailed report, which is invaluable for those considering Portugal for residence or investment.



A representative from Portugal Pathways said, "For anyone considering Portugal for its myriad of opportunities, this webinar, with its rich content and expertise, is a must-attend."



Register here for the event and receive a complimentary copy of the Property Market-Index's report.



Property Market-Index The Property Market-Index tracks key trends impacting part of the real estate market in international, national, and regional trends. Their extensive rating modelling considers multiple macro data analysis and buying trends. This is then benchmarked to rate and highlight key structural components impacting that section of the real estate market.



Portugal Pathways The team at Portugal Pathways has first-hand experience navigating Portugal's visa and Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax systems. Having relocated from the US, UK, Europe and Asia, they now use this experience to enhance wealth and tax benefits for their affluent expat clients.



They have decades of experience within Portugal, supporting thousands of expats with their visa and tax positions, deploying our unique financial model to optimise their finances, non-Portugal derived income, pensions, investments, and life in Portugal. The team and partners oversee over €112 billion in AUM for their international clients, delivering world-class returns and maximising their opportunities.

