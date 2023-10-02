(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Portuguese luxury real estate market shows no signs of slowing down, with one of the main drivers being high interest from international investors and affluent expats buying property in Portugal” - Amanda Collison, Portugal PathwaysLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- US Expats Drive Surge in Real Estate Values for Portugal's Property Hotspots



Several factors are motivating wealthy US citizens to consider relocating or investing in property in Portugal. The country continues to be one of the top international relocation destinations, offering an irresistible blend of lifestyle, financial and tax incentives, and the tremendous cost of living and healthcare. The Golden Visa and D7 visa-often called the passive income or retirement visa-provide enticing pathways to European residency. What sets Portugal apart are its unique tax benefits under the country's Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) regime. US expats can enjoy a 0% tax on non-Portuguese derived passive income such as dividends, rental income, capital gains, and a 10% tax rate on pensions for ten years.



These include a strong real estate market in Portugal against a divisive political climate in the US and a heightened cost of living, the rise in telecommuting and digital nomad opportunities in Portugal. US citizens also have concerns about crime rates in various US cities, and a favourable dollar-euro exchange rate in recent years has further driven migration. Portugal offers a lavish lifestyle and healthy environment, local produce, a relaxed lifestyle, and a secure way of life that many find attractive.



Additionally, personal motivations like an appreciation for Portuguese culture, cuisine, and wine, flexible employment opportunities, or following loved ones, friends, or coworkers who've relocated for life and tax benefits, a desirable lifestyle, 300 days of sunshine and excellent climate, and a healthier living environment also play a role in their decision.



Savvy US buyers, affluent expats and investors can have a detailed look and discover Portugal's most desirable and booming property hotspots in a new independent report set to be revealed in October.



The in-depth study is designed to showcase the best places for international investors and affluent expats to get the most out of the country while benefiting from the nation's visa opportunities alongside the Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax regime.



The report, Portugal Property Hotspots Survey Report 2023-25, is published by Property Market-Index , an international real estate research company launching these findings during a webinar on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.



From Property Market-Index, Amanda Collison said: "The Portuguese luxury real estate market shows no signs of slowing down, with one of the main drivers being high interest from international investors and affluent expats buying property in Portugal for both lifestyle, pleasure and investment.



"The Algarve and Lisbon regions have been particularly strong, especially with investors capitalising on a thriving Portuguese real estate market and US citizens taking advantage of the D7 visa - often referred to as the passive income or retirement visa - in conjunction with the Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax regime."



The webinar is being hosted by Portugal Pathways , a leading international consultancy and online platform with offices in Lisbon, New York, London and the Algarve, specialising in Portuguese visa, tax and investment, lifestyle and how best to capitalise on the country's enticing NHR tax scheme as well as 300 days of sunshine per year.



Taking place on Tuesday 3rd of October, 2023, at 10.30 AM Lisbon and London time, it will highlight regional, national and international trends, emerging property hotspots in Portugal, and the anticipated trajectory of real estate values.



The likes of its Golden Visa have fuelled the country's popularity, the D7 visa programme (also known as the Retirement or Passive Income visa) alongside the NHR tax regime – which offers 0% tax on non-Portugal derived passive income such as dividends, royalties, rental income and capital gains - and just 10% flat tax rate on pension income.



According to Portugal Pathways, those US high-net-worth clients who use its partners' proprietary wealth plan early enough during their tax-domiciled life in Portugal can achieve an average tax rate of just 3.8% for up to 20 years.



The webinar will feature an expert panel, including David Vacani, chairman of The Federation of European Independent Financial Advisors.



He said: "Portugal stands as a beacon of sustainability, stability and opportunity for many US expats living in the country.



"Between its robust real estate market and advantageous tax regimes like NHR, it offers a unique blend of lifestyle and financial benefits that are hard to find elsewhere."



Attendees to the webinar will hear about the property report and an in-depth panel discussion on the nuances of investing and living in Portugal.



All attendees will receive a complimentary PDF copy of the full report, providing a resource for future planning and investment for US citizens looking at Portugal as a place to live and/or invest.



Adds a spokesman for Portugal Pathways: "If you're an international investor or an affluent expat residing in Portugal or considering Portugal for its investment opportunities or lifestyle advantages, this webinar promises to arm you with the information you need to make informed decisions.



"Given its relevance and the high-profile panel involved, this is one event you won't want to miss."



Register here for the event and receive a FREE copy of Property Market-Index's Portugal Hotspots report.



Property Market-Index The Property Market-Index tracks key trends impacting part of the real estate market in international, national, and regional trends. Their extensive rating modelling considers multiple macro data analysis and buying trends. This is then benchmarked to rate and highlight key structural components impacting that section of the real estate market.



Portugal Pathways The team at Portugal Pathways has first-hand experience navigating Portugal's visa and Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax systems. Having relocated from the US, UK, Europe and Asia, they now use this experience to enhance wealth and tax benefits for their affluent expat clients.



They have decades of experience within Portugal, supporting thousands of expats with their visa and tax positions, deploying our unique financial model to optimise their finances, non-Portugal derived income, pensions, investments, and life in Portugal. The team and partners oversee over €112 billion in AUM for their international clients, delivering world-class returns and maximising their opportunities.

