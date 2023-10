Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX ) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will

be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the third quarter on October 26 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at . The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

