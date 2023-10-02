Animal Drug Compounding Market Thrives On The Rise Of Customized Medications For Pets And Livestock

The global animal drug compounding market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $1.44 billion in 2022 to $1.56 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to reach $2.07 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Davis Islands Pharmacy & Compounding Lab

CustomMed Compounding Pharmacy

Central Compounding Center South

Wellness Compounding Pharmacy of Cary

Miller's Pharmacy

Caringbah Compounding Pharmacy

Smith's Compounding Pharmacy

Specialist Compounding Pharmacy Pte Ltd.

Tache Pharmacy

Hoye's Pharmacy

Vertisis Custom Pharmacy

Smith Caldwell Drug Store Sixth Avenue Medical Pharmacy

Animal drug compounding involves mixing and altering the ingredients of multiple medicines to create customized treatments for individual animals or groups of animals. It plays a crucial role in veterinary medicine by addressing the specific needs of various animals, including companion and livestock animals. These customized medications are administered through various routes, such as oral, injectable, and topical, and find applications in veterinary hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers.

Market Segmentation

Key product categories in the animal drug compounding market include anti-infective agents, anti-inflammatory agents, hormones and substitutes, CNS agents, and other products. These agents are essential for treating and preventing various animal health conditions, ranging from infections to hormonal imbalances.

Global Reach

The animal drug compounding market spans across multiple regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Leading countries covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Adoption of Customized Medications

The rise in animal adoption is expected to drive the growth of the animal drug compounding market. As more pet owners adopt animals with pre-existing health conditions or unique needs, there is an increasing demand for customized medications that may not be available in standard formulations. This trend underscores the importance of animal drug compounding in addressing the individual health requirements of animals.

The animal drug compounding market research report offers comprehensive insights, market statistics, and in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios. It provides data on market size, regional shares, competitive players, market segments, trends, opportunities, and other essential information necessary to thrive in the animal drug compounding industry.

