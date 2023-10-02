'MADE In New Jersey' Manufacturing Day Is Happening This Week

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day, the East Coast's largest manufacturing networking event and showcase, is coming this Friday to iPlay America in Freehold.

The 11th Annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day is bringing together nearly a thousand industry professionals, partners, legislators, and exhibitors to change the perception of domestic manufacturing, increase awareness of industry career opportunities, and explore the advanced technologies and strategies that are driving 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing forward.

"Watching this event grow throughout my time as the Board Chair for NJMEP and seeing what that growth meant in terms of highlighting 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing has been incredible. Now as CEO, I truly understand just how important a concentrated day to celebrate manufacturing really is to the industry and the state. I cannot wait to honor every New Jersey manufacturer on October 6th. If there's one event a manufacturer needs to make it out to, it's 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day," stated Peter Connolly, CEO, NJMEP.

Attendees will participate in industry-critical breakout sessions covering topics from Industry 4.0 to Cybersecurity, Supply Chain, Women in Manufacturing, and much more. Those who take part in the East Coast's largest manufacturing networking event will be able to connect with students who are interested in manufacturing careers, industry leaders, influencers, legislators, and partners. The event will have live robotics competitions and demonstrations, and attendees can enjoy the 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day signature cocktails, and they'll be able to take home fun and handy giveaways like the Pocket Monkey Multitool. The event will also celebrate the Manufacturer of the Year Awards, recognizing excellence in manufacturing across all sectors of the industry!

This is not an event you'll want to miss as most of the New Jersey manufacturing industry will be in attendance.

Where: iPlay America, 104 Schanck Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728

When: October 6, 7:45am - 3:15pm

How: Register Here or Learn More

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $8 billion in value.

Contact:

Michael Womack | Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager

Tel. 973-747-5491

njmep.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day





'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Agenda 2023 Agenda for 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Tags Manufacturing Day MADE in New Jersey Manufacturing New Jersey New Jersey Business NJ Manufacturing Related Links