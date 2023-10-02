Business Reporter: Boosting The C-Suite's Trust In AI Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How automated data movement fuels successful Artificial Intelligence projects

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Guro Bakkeng Bergan, VP and GM EMEA of Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, explains how business and IT decision-makers can get their organisations' data foundations ready for the generative AI revolution.Supported by the findings of Fivetran's AI Research on the degree to which senior technical stakeholders trust AI models, Bakkeng Bergan advises organisations that clean and timely data fed into AI systems can increase the credibility and reliability of outputs.AI deployments should rest on two pillars: automated data movement and solid data governance. Fivetran's survey has found that data analysts spend a third of their workday on ineffective and manual data processes – a problem that can only be addressed via automation that can ensure a continuous flow of real-time, accurate data across all departments. Yet, nine out of ten organisations still lack automation capabilities that could improve data quality.Managing data has serious security and compliance implications as well. Through metadata sharing and automated data integration, organisations can unlock efficient and secure data management – from simple and reliable day-to-day data analysis to advanced Machine Learning and generative AI use cases.To learn more about how automated data movement can catalyse business agility and innovation, read the article on Business Reporter and visit Fivetran for Data Science .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FivetranFivetran automates data movement out of, into and across cloud data platforms. We automate the most time-consuming parts of the ELT process from extracts to schema drift handling to transformations, so data engineers can focus on higher-impact projects with total pipeline peace of mind. With 99.9% uptime and self-healing pipelines, Fivetran enables hundreds of leading brands across the globe, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Morgan Stanley and Pitney Bowes, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world.For more information, visit .

Business Reporter

Press

+44 20 8349 6488

email us here