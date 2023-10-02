Susan G. Komen® To Host Race For The Cure In Louisiana This Fall

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G.

Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a Race for the Cure in Louisiana this fall. The New Orleans Race for the Cure will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. The event will raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, advance research and provide patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease. "We look forward to welcoming walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer," said Kristen Barley, executive director at Susan G. Komen. "Being back in person for the second year in a row allows us to unite our community in this important mission and support the people who need our help now."

New Orleans Race for the Cure



Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, 8:30 AM; Gates Open at 7:00 AM



Shrine on Airline, 6000 Airline Dr., Metairie, Louisiana 70003



Register at komen.org/neworleansrace

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide.

We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komenor call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at .

