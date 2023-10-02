Rising Adoption Of CNG-Powered Vehicles Drives Growth In The Compressed Natural Gas Market

The global compressed natural gas (CNG) market is expected to experience significant growth, with predictions indicating an increase from $147.16 billion in 2022 to $166.90 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The market is anticipated to reach $269.99 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 12.8%.

Key Players in the Compressed Natural Gas Market:

Prominent players in the compressed natural gas market include:

About Compressed Natural Gas:

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is a mixture of hydrocarbon gases, primarily consisting of compressed methane. It is used as a fuel source for various applications, particularly in the transportation sector. CNG-powered vehicles have gained popularity due to their cost-effectiveness, environmental benefits, and the availability of infrastructure for refueling.

Market Segmentation:

The compressed natural gas market can be segmented into various categories:



Types: Non-associated gas, associated gas, unconventional sources.

Product Types: Dedicated fuel, bi-fuel, dual fuel.

Applications: Light passenger vehicles, medium or heavy-duty vehicles, and others. End Users: Including but not limited to hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetic surgical centers.

Global Reach:

The compressed natural gas market is a global industry, with significant presence and operations in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Growth Driver: Rising CNG-Powered Vehicles:

The increasing adoption of CNG-powered vehicles is expected to drive market growth. These vehicles are powered by compressed natural gas as an alternative to traditional fossil fuels, offering advantages such as cost savings, extended engine lifespan, reduced emissions, and increased fuel efficiency. As more consumers and businesses opt for CNG-powered vehicles, the demand for compressed natural gas is expected to rise.

For instance, the International Association for Natural Gas Vehicles reported that the number of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) in use worldwide was expected to exceed 30 million by the end of 2021, reflecting a growing trend toward CNG-powered transportation.

About the Market Report:

This compressed natural gas market research report provides comprehensive insights, market statistics, and in-depth analysis of the current and future industry landscape. It offers data on market size, regional shares, competitive players, market segments, trends, opportunities, and essential information necessary to navigate and thrive in the compressed natural gas industry.

No. of Pages: 275

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $166.90 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027: $269.99 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 12.8% Regions Covered: Global

Key Attributes: