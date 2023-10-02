Dermatology Lasers Market Thrives On Rising Incidences Of Skin Cancer And Aesthetic Treatments

The global dermatology lasers market is on the rise, with predictions indicating an increase from $1.96 billion in 2022 to $2.07 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.79%. The market is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.65%.

Key Players in the Dermatology Lasers Market

Leading players in the dermatology lasers market include:



ALMA LASERS LTD

Lumenis Be Ltd

Cynosure Inc

Quanta System SpA

Candela Corporation

Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development Co Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Cutera Inc

CryoLife Inc.

Canfield Scientific Inc.

biolitec AG

IPG Photonics Corporation

Miracle Laser & Skin Care

IRIDEX Corporation Syneron

Reasons to Consider This Market

About Dermatology Lasers

Dermatology lasers are devices that amplify light to treat various skin conditions, including birthmarks, scars, and wrinkles. These lasers are widely used in dermatology to address a range of skin conditions, such as pigmented lesions, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, and skin rejuvenation.

Market Segmentation

Key types of dermatology lasers include gas laser machines, semiconductor laser machines, gem laser machines, and others. These machines are employed in therapeutic, aesthetic, and other applications across hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetic surgical centers, and more.

Global Reach

The dermatology lasers market spans across multiple regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Leading countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Rising Incidences of Skin Cancer

The increasing prevalence of skin cancer is expected to drive the growth of the dermatology lasers market. Skin cancer, often caused by exposure to UV radiation, requires precise treatment. Dermatology lasers play a crucial role in providing high-intensity light for the destruction or reduction of pre-skin cancer or skin cancer cells. This technology leads to reduced swelling, bleeding, scarring, and faster healing for skin cancer patients.

For example, a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer highlighted approximately 1.5 million skin cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 2020, with 325,000 cases of melanoma. The rising incidence of skin cancer underscores the importance of dermatology lasers in healthcare.

About the Report

The dermatology lasers market research report offers comprehensive insights, market statistics, and in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios. It provides data on market size, regional shares, competitive players, market segments, trends, opportunities, and other essential information necessary to thrive in the dermatology lasers industry.

Key Attributes: