Fayez Barakat's New Catalogue Takes Viewer Beneath The Sea

Fayez Barakat, in one of his five studios, with paintings from the collection

World renowned as an antiquities dealer, Fayez Barakat unveils his latest collection of his own contemporary paintings, sharing his vision of the undersea world

- Fayez BarakatLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fayez Barakat is best known as the world's most important collector of antiquities, which he displays and sells at the Barakat Galleries in London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Hong Kong. But Barakat has a hidden side: he is perhaps one of the most prolific contemporary artists of the 21st century, with thousands of works. Barakat spent the early part of his artistic life painting in secret; when his work was revealed to the world, it was immediately acclaimed: renowned London art critic Godfrey Barker described it as“more powerful and explosive in mood than most abstracts by Pollock and De Kooning and [...] more elegant than those of [Sam] Francis.”His latest collection, Beneath the Seas Volume One, is a celebration of acrylic on canvas, transporting the viewer to the untold depths of the ocean through vibrant, dynamic forms that twist like coral, fizzing and exploding in a captivating kaleidoscope of colour and movement. Like much of Barakat's art, it deals with the unknown, the limits of human understanding. Much like his work, his own psychology is characterised by an openness to the new and poorly understood, and an abiding respect for the old.Asked about his inspiration, Barakat comments“I derive my inspiration from the Masters [...] no artist lived long enough to realise the works they dreamt of.” He sees his own art as the next step on the journey. But as he shows his art, with a wry smile, he asks“have you ever seen work like this?” And, truthfully, not many people have. But what is Barakat's art for?“My critical and cultural views are summarised by my few wishes for the world to raise its consciousness to a higher level of sensitivity,” Barakat muses. For him, it seems, art is about people as much as form and colour.“When I paint, I try to share my experiences through the vibration of colours,” he reflects.Drew McRitchie, another art critic, commented that Barakat“has looked courageously into his own aesthetic ontological depths, and returned to share those gifts with the rest of us.” In Beneath the Seas Volume One, he has again bared his soul to the world, and the results are remarkable.“Something powerful is overflowing here, something beyond my own comprehension drives me to achieve,” Barakat explains. As a kind of medium, sharing the messages of the subconscious, Barakat is a powerful force in the contemporary art world.About Fayez BarakatFayez Barakat is a Palestinian-American artist and dealer in antiquities, who owns the Barakat Galleries, in London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Hong Kong. The Galleries offer the largest collection of antiquities for public sale in the world. Barakat's own art has been exhibited in Bahrain, Seoul and Abu Dhabi, and critically acclaimed by the likes of Godfrey Barker, Drew McRitchie, Anthony Downey, and Bryson Howe. Beneath the Seas Volume One is published by Hana Bella Publishing.

