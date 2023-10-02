Evercare Hospital Ctg Holds Awareness Health Talks, Rally

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Evercare Hospital Chattogram, the largest hospital in the port city, organised awareness health talks on heart and a virtual rally to celebrate World Heart Day 2023. The theme of this year's Heart Day was "Use Heart, Know Heart".

The speakers discussed this year's theme and exchanged opinions and experiences. They also emphasized the importance of early detection and prevention of heart diseases.

The hospital authorities organized this event to increase awareness about heart health and cardiovascular diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Shaikh Md Hasan Mamun, Senior Consultant and Coordinator of Interventional Cardiology Department, said, "Heart disease is a silent killer and it is important to be aware of the risk factors and symptoms. By making healthy lifestyle choices, we can reduce our risk of developing heart disease."

"It is important to know our heart health and to get regular checkups. If we detect any problems early, we can get the necessary treatment and prevent serious complications," mentioned Dr Zahiruddin Mahmud Illius, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology Department, in his address.

Dr Md Tarik Bin Abdur Rashid, Senior Consultant, Clinical and Interventional Cardiology Department, said, "Heart disease is a preventable disease. By making lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking, we can reduce our risk of developing heart disease."

"If you have any risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, it is important to talk to your doctor about ways to reduce your risk," added Dr Asif Ahmed Bin Moin, Senior Consultant and Coordinator of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Department.

