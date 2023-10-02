Village Of Romeoville, IL, Expands Opengov Partnership To Modernize Permitting And Licensing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The switch promises to deliver a seamless, paperless license renewal process and effective digital inspections.

ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Wanting to transform its operations and eliminate the need for paper-based processes, the Village of Romeoville, IL, was looking for a more efficient and reliable software solution for its growing needs. In its search for an automated and paperless system, the Village decided to expand its existing partnership with OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for our nation's local governments.Located an hour from Chicago, the Village of Romeoville annually contends with over 2,500 business license renewals and numerous delinquent operations. In its search for a new solution to manage this large volume of work, the Village wanted a platform with automated workflow processes and a paperless license renewal process. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the top choice for its ability to provide seamless digital inspections, its paperless tax collection and review workflow steps, and its ability to streamline operations overall.In adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Village of Romeoville will soon have access to tools to save time in its work by eliminating the need for paper and manual steps. The switch promises to alleviate prior difficulties by delivering a seamless, paperless license renewal process and effective digital inspections. Additionally, the technology will facilitate two-way communication, ensuring smoother operations and enhanced service delivery.The Village of Romeoville joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

