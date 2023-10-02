Leveragepoint Introduces Value Campaigns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Leader in B2B Value Management Software Adds New Value Marketing Module to its Core Platform

NEWTONVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- LeveragePoint Innovations, the leader in B2B Value Management software, today announces the launch of LeveragePoint Value Campaigns. This powerful add-on to the LeveragePoint cloud platform is an interactive, web-based interface that empowers B2B marketers to initiate value selling opportunities for sales at the earliest prospect touchpoints. LeveragePoint Value Campaigns are seamlessly integrated into LeveragePoint's Value Management platform that supports product, pricing, marketing, and sales teams as they quantify and communicate customer value.For both general marketing and ABM approaches, LeveragePoint Value Campaigns help B2B marketing teams generate high-quality website leads and deliver customer-specific business cases at scale. By allowing prospects to begin tailoring their own ROI stories before engaging with sales, the LeveragePoint platform now supports interactive value communication throughout the entire customer lifecycle.“Buyers always want pricing information early in their process. But in the B2B world, there's a natural hesitation to deliver that. By successfully communicating a value story up-funnel, LeveragePoint is helping commercial teams frame their pricing conversations within the context of financial outcomes delivered, as a better way to engage customers and overcome early price objections. We built this value marketing tool so sales teams are ready to tackle the price conversation as soon as it comes up,” said Aaron Miller, VP of Product at LeveragePoint.“LeveragePoint now provides a unified platform for helping marketing and sales teams to have a consistent value conversation with the prospect that begins as early as their first website visit.”LeveragePoint's cloud platform helps the world's leading B2B organizations boost profitability and sales outcomes by providing a central hub for value management and selling. By embedding customer value in product strategy and supporting value communication in marketing and sales, LeveragePoint customers report 15% higher win rates, increased deal profitability by up to 25%, and reduced sales cycle time by up to 50-75%.A webinar showcasing the new functionality is scheduled for Thursday, October 5th at 11 AM ET. Register for the session today.

