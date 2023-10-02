Village Of Clemmons, NC, Enhances Permitting Efficiency And Improves Resident Experience With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In the search for a software solution, leadership wanted an easy-to-use platform with GIS integration and an online permit portal.

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Wanting to handle permits more efficiently by establishing a dedicated system, the Village of Clemmons, NC, was on the hunt for a sophisticated software solution. The Village landed on OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.Located just 15 minutes outside Winston-Salem, the Village of Clemmons was dedicated to finding a modern permitting system to upgrade its service delivery for residents. In the search, leadership wanted an easy-to-use platform with GIS integration and an online permit portal. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing distinguished itself for a specialty in Planning and Zoning, demonstrating a firm commitment as a partner in growth and innovation.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Village of Clemmons will soon have access to a transformative solution for managing permits. The software's seamless integration with GIS will offer enhanced oversight and efficiency, fundamentally changing the way the Village handles permits. Moreover, its scalability will help the Village grow into other permit areas, providing a robust and future-proof solution.The Village of Clemmons joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

