Workforce Insurance Underwriters Puts Innovation At The Forefront With Gig Worker Solutions Partnership

Workforce Insurance Underwriters Partners with Gig Worker Solutions to Revolutionize Workers' Compensation for the Transportation Industry

RICHMOND , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Workforce Insurance Underwriters , a leader in the insurance sector for Owner Operator Truckers and Motor Carriers, announced a strategic partnership with Gig Worker Solutions today. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the insurance landscape in the transportation industry, providing independent contractors with unprecedented access to Workers Compensation and other essential benefits .In recent years, gig workers across sectors have been grappling with the escalating costs of Workers Compensation. This issue is particularly acute in the transportation industry, where many independent contractors have been forced to pay exorbitant premiums. Gig Worker Solutions has emerged as an industry game-changer, offering true Workers Compensation and a suite of affordable benefits tailored to the needs of gig economy workers.James M. Obregon, President of Workforce Insurance Underwriters, spoke enthusiastically about the partnership: "Our alliance with Gig Worker Solutions is a transformative step towards providing our clients, particularly small Motor Carriers and their Owner Operators, with insurance solutions that offer exceptional value and peace of mind."Echoing this sentiment, Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions, noted: "Our platform is designed to bridge the benefits divide for gig economy workers. Partnering with Workforce Insurance Underwriters enables us to significantly broaden our reach and offer genuine Workers Compensation to a sector disproportionately burdened by rising insurance costs."About Workforce Insurance Underwriters:Workforce Insurance Underwriters is a leading provider of insurance solutions tailored to Owner Operator Truckers and Motor Carriers' unique needs. Offering a wide range of products, including Truckers Occupational Accident, Contingent Liability, Workers Compensation, and more, the firm is committed to serving Motor Carriers, especially those with 1-30 Owner Operators. For more information, please visit .About Gig Worker Solutions:Gig Worker Solutions is a pioneer in providing essential benefits to the gig economy workforce as a Tech PEO. From Workers' Compensation to Group Health Insurance, the platform is committed to creating a brighter, more inclusive future for all gig workers. To learn more, visit .

