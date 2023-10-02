No44 Announces Successful Closure Of Rethinking Denim Project And Launches Rei Jeans - 100% Sustainable Jeans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rethinking Denim by No44

Rei Jeans by No44

No44 is proud to announce the successful closure of its Rethinking Denim project and the launch Rei Jeans – the brand's first 100% sustainable jeans.

- Claudiu CiubotaruBUCHAREST, ROMANIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- No44 is proud to announce the successful closure of its Rethinking Denim project and the launch Rei Jeans – the brand's first 100% sustainable jeans. This marks a major step in No44's journey toward sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of its products.No44 is one of the few if not the only jeans brand on the Romanian market having at its core a sustainable approach. All products are carefully crafted and traceable. No44 puts a lot of focus on using recycled fabrics and sustainable production processes to achieve the best quality. They strive to offer customers appealing products that last for more than one season.Rethinking Denim was a collaboration between No44 and ISKOTM Denim using their innovative R-TWOTM program. Together, the two companies created 100% sustainable jeans, using a mix of reused and recycled materials. Rei Jeans are designed to last for decades and are part of No44's commitment to circular design practices that keep materials in circulation longer."We are thrilled to have successfully wrapped up the Rethinking Denim project and to introduce Rei Jean, our 100% sustainable jeans. This project represents our vision for a more circular future, and we are proud to have partnered with ISKOTM Denim to bring it to life."Rei Jeans are made from pre-loved jeans and denim scraps and feature a custom fabric by ISKOTM Denim. They are available for purchase on No44's website and in select stores.Rethinking Denim was driven by a design methodology focused on greater circularity and creating garments that last for decades. This approach is part of No44's DNA and reflects the brand's commitment to sustainable fashion."We invite people to be part of our journey with our most sustainable jeans ever. We believe sustainable fashion is the way forward, and we are excited to continue our journey towards circularity and reducing the environmental impact of our products."No44 is committed to sustainable fashion and will continue to innovate and collaborate to create products that are good for the planet and your wardrobe. For more information about the Rethinking Denim project and No44's commitment to sustainability, please visit .

Claudiu Ciubotaru

No44



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok