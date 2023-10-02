Azerbaijani President, First Lady Meet ICESCO Director General


10/2/2023 6:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with ICESCO General Director Salim bin Mohammed Almalik.

MENAFN02102023000195011045ID1107173760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search