Enemy Uses Ballistic Missile In One Of Directions Air Force Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is information that the enemy used a ballistic missile in one of the directions today.

"In addition to the fact that the forces and means of the Air Force destroyed four Shahed UAVs on the night of October 2, there is information that the enemy also used a ballistic missile in one of the directions. We are currently clarifying what happened to it," Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

According to Ihnat, the occupiers intensively use guided aerial bombs, especially in the south of Ukraine. Tactical aviation is constantly operating in this direction, drones are constantly hovering. "That's why guided aerial bombs remain a problem. To counter them, we need to strengthen the means of countering Russian aviation. We need, first of all, long-range anti-aircraft missile systems, such as Patriot, and aircraft that will be able to push back the Russians from our borders," he emphasized.

There are data that combat drones will be mainly used in future enemy attacks, the Air Force spokesman noted.

Ihnat also said that the formation of new groups of Ukrainian pilots for F-16 training was underway. Pilots perform tasks, learn the language, and train on simulators in Ukraine. "In general, information about the training is not public. Pilots already fly on simulators abroad, the next stage is flying with an instructor on real planes," said Ihnat.

As reported, on the night of October 2, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four enemy Shahed combat drones.