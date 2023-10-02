Kazakh Warships Off To Azerbaijan To Join Khazri-2023 Exercises (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. According to the
joint action plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic
of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" joint tactical exercises are being
held in Baku with the participation of warships and military
personnel of the Naval Forces of both countries, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
The warships and military personnel of the Kazakh Naval Forces
paid a visit to Baku to participate in the joint tactical exercises
on October 2.
The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral
Subhan Bakirov, met with a delegation led by the Commander-in-Chief
of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of
Kazakhstan, Rear Admiral Bekzhanov Saken.
Vice Admiral S. Bakirov welcomed the guests and expressed his
satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan Naval
Forces Commander emphasized that the joint tactical exercises held
in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will make a great
contribution to the mutual exchange of experience between the
servicemen of both countries and further improve their
professionalism and level of training.
It should be noted that various tasks will be fulfilled during
the Azerbaijani-Kazakh joint tactical exercises, which will last
until October 8.
