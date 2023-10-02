Kazakh Warships Off To Azerbaijan To Join Khazri-2023 Exercises (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" joint tactical exercises are being held in Baku with the participation of warships and military personnel of the Naval Forces of both countries, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The warships and military personnel of the Kazakh Naval Forces paid a visit to Baku to participate in the joint tactical exercises on October 2.

The Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov, met with a delegation led by the Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rear Admiral Bekzhanov Saken.

Vice Admiral S. Bakirov welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander emphasized that the joint tactical exercises held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will make a great contribution to the mutual exchange of experience between the servicemen of both countries and further improve their professionalism and level of training.

It should be noted that various tasks will be fulfilled during the Azerbaijani-Kazakh joint tactical exercises, which will last until October 8.