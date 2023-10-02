Yuval Noah Harari In Baku Talks About Possibilities Of AI

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Artificial intelligence has huge capabilities that can change our
world, famous Israeli writer, historian, Professor Yuval Noah
Harari said at the press conference of the 74th International
Astronautical Congress in Baku, Trend reports.
According to Harari, artificial intelligence is the
first technology in history capable of autonomously making
decisions and generating new ideas.
He noted that all previous technologies expanded the
capabilities of humanity, but people themselves determined how to
use these technologies.
In addition, Harari said that the development of
artificial intelligence is currently progressing rapidly and it
will take only a few decades to improve its capabilities.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress started
in Baku today in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic
of Azerbaijan (Azercomos) and the International Astronautical
Federation.
The event is attended by representatives of space
agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies,
local and international media, as well as more than 5,000
representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented
at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall.
The congress will last until October 6.
This is the second time that Baku is hosting this congress - the
first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.
