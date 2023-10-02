Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market Worth $3.5 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market is estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarketsTM.

The adoption of agricultural activator adjuvants is highest in developed countries such as the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. However, the adoption rate is growing rapidly in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for food, the growing awareness of the benefits of agricultural activator adjuvants, and the increasing availability of these products in developing countries.

Download PDF Brochure:



Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market"

384 – Tables

48 – Figures

321 – Pages

The oil-based adjuvants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for oil-based adjuvants has experienced steady growth due to the growing global population, rising crop prices, increasing use of crop protection chemicals, and growing demand for biofuels. The farmers and growers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of using oil-based adjuvants, such as improved coverage, reduced drift, and increased penetration of pesticides and herbicides.

Moreover, oil-based adjuvants can help to improve the efficacy of pesticides and herbicides, which can lead to increased crop yields. This is particularly important in developing countries, where there is a growing need to produce more food to feed a growing population. Manufacturers are constantly developing new oil-based adjuvants that are more effective and easier to use. This is making them more attractive to farmers and growers.

The cereals and grains segment by crop type emerged as a driving force in the agricultural activator adjuvants market in 2022.

cereals and grains contributed to the growth of agricultural activator adjuvants. Cereals and grains are the most widely grown crops in the world, and they are also the most important crops for food security. As the global population continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for cereals and grains. This is putting pressure on farmers to produce more food from the same amount of land.

Cereals and grains are particularly sensitive to pests and diseases. This means that farmers need to use pesticides to protect their crops. However, pesticides can be expensive, and they can also have negative environmental impacts. Activator adjuvants can help farmers to reduce the amount of pesticides that they need to use, while still maintaining effective pest control . In addition, cereals and grains are often grown in monocultures, which makes them more susceptible to pests and diseases. Activator adjuvants can help to reduce the risk of pests and diseases by improving the overall health and vigor of plants.

Request Sample Pages:

Brazil is expected to be the dominating market in the South American region during the forecast period.

Brazil is the world's largest consumer of pesticides, and this trend is expected to continue as the country's agricultural sector expands. An increase in the adoption of precision farming practices involves using technology to apply crop protection chemicals and other inputs more precisely and efficiently. This can help to reduce costs and environmental impact, but it also requires the use of adjuvants to ensure that the chemicals are applied effectively. Brazil is anticipated to be the dominant market due to the presence of leading players including BASF SE, Bayer, Wilbur-Ellis, Dow, and Syngenta. These companies offer a wide range of activator adjuvants that are designed to meet the specific needs of Brazilian farmers.

Brazilian farmers are under increasing pressure to produce high-quality agricultural products for both domestic and export markets. Adjuvants can help to improve the efficacy of crop protection chemicals, which can lead to higher yields and better quality crops.

Major players operating in the agricultural activator adjuvants market are Corteva. (US), Evonik (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), CHS Inc. (US), Corda International Plc (UK), Nufarm (Australia), Clariant (Switzerland), and Stepan Company (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agriculture Adjuvants Market

Formulation (Suspension Concentrates, Emulsified Concentrates), Adoption Stage (In-Formulation, Tank Mix), Function (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), Application (Insecticide), Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Agricultural Surfactants Market

by Type (Non-Ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), Application (Herbicides, Fungicides), Substrate Type, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit

or follow us on Twitter ,

LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source:

Logo -



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets