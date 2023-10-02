European Fms To Discuss Ukrainian Pres. Zelensky's Peace Formula

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- European Union Foreign Ministers will hold an informal meeting in Ukrainian capital Kyiv later on Monday, to discuss Ukrainian President's Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula to end the war in Ukraine.

"We will study the Zelenskyy's Peace Plan Formula in order to gather more support around the world, and prepare the next Peace Summit", EU High Representative Josep Borrell told journalists ahead of the meeting, according to his office's statement.

"Today, the EU Foreign Ministers travel to Kyiv to hold this 'informal' meeting. These meetings are called 'informal', because they are out of the premises of the European Union, and considered a high-level political debate that does not have the aim of reaching concrete conclusions and decisions," Borrell said.

The ministerial meeting will look at the situation of the war against Ukraine, how the European Union is supporting Ukraine, and how we will continue doing that, he noted. (end)

