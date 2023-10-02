Jordan Partakes In OIC Conference On Food Security In Qatar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan on Sunday took part in the 9th ministerial conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on food security and agricultural development.Serving as the President of the Food Security Council, Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hnaifat represented Jordan in this important conference, held under the theme "Towards Achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in OIC Countries."The conference, which commenced on Sunday and set to continue through Tuesday, is an integral part of the Expo 2023 Doha, which kicks off on Monday.During the conference, Hnaifat met with the Qatari Minister of Municipalities, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie. He expressed his gratitude to the Qatari government for hosting these essential events, which serve as pivotal platforms for OIC member states and institutions to engage in discussions on pressing matters related to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development within the Islamic world.He further praised the strong relations between Jordan and Qatar, affirming Jordan's enduring commitment to strengthen and enhance these relations, which will benefit both countries.Additionally, the minister conveyed his appreciation to Qatar for facilitating the export of Jordanian agricultural products, noting that despite Jordan's constraints, including limited water resources and a significant population increase due to refugee crises, along with reduced availability of fresh water for agriculture, the country has managed to achieve a commendable level of self-sufficiency in food production, reaching 61.24 percent in 2021.The Qatari Minister commended Jordan's active participation in the OIC conference on food security and agricultural development, lauding the strong bilateral relations.Furthermore, he extended an invitation to a delegation of Jordanian businessmen operating in the agricultural, veterinary pharmaceutical, and food industries sectors to visit Qatar. This visit aims to facilitate meetings with Qatari business leaders and investors, fostering exploration of investment opportunities in these fields.