UJ, British Essex University Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan (UJ) signed a memorandum of understanding and student exchange agreement with the British University of Essex.The deal was inked by UJ President Nathir Obeidat and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Essex Anthony Forster.The purpose of the student exchange agreement is to establish a cooperative relationship between the two institutions that will enrich their respective cultures. Each semester, two students can be exchanged, or one student can be exchanged for a maximum of one academic year on a regular and continuous basis, said a statement by UJ on Monday.The memorandum of understanding intends to establish collaborative efforts in mutually beneficial academic areas including the exchange of students, faculty members, and researchers for teaching, giving lectures, carrying out research, sharing experiences in cooperative research projects, participating in the organization of symposiums, seminars, and conferences, as well as exchanging information and academic materials.Obeidat expressed that this collaboration is a key aspect of the university's plan to establish long-lasting and impactful partnerships locally, regionally, and globally to enhance the educational experience of students, improve their knowledge in various fields, and equip them with significant skills that will aid them in their future careers.He highlighted the university's advancements in global rankings and the achievements of its graduates on an international level. He also mentioned the availability of numerous scientific fields that can create opportunities for collaboration, including public health, Arabic and English languages, and modern technical sciences.During the meeting, the members of the delegation expressed their university's keenness to establish a positive and productive collaboration between the two parties and agreed to conduct joint research programs and groups.They highlighted numerous opportunities for cooperation that would facilitate achieving the memorandum's objectives. Additionally, the two parties share many common values and beliefs, making collaboration feasible in all areas, including human sciences, healthcare, and scientific research.