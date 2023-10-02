(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Signs MoU With Canadian University in Dubai to Enhance Mutual Cooperation







Dubai, UAE, 29 September 2023:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) and the Canadian University in Dubai (CUD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of scientific research and dissemination of culture and knowledge in the UAE. This supports national strategies towards a comprehensive knowledge renaissance for the advancement of future generations.

This five-year MoU comes within the framework of a mutual commitment between the two parties to cooperate and integrate between educational and cultural institutions, strengthen cooperation and joint work, and strive towards achieving excellence in scientific research, culture, and education.



HE Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said:“This MoU is a significant step in our journey of cultural and academic cooperation, as it reflects our shared and ambitious vision towards building a bright future for our students, researchers, and everyone who seeks knowledge.”

Al Murr added:“We believe in the power of mutual cooperation and the importance of cultural and academic bridges, which form the basis for achieving progress and sustainable success. We look forward to a promising future through this fruitful cooperation to develop an integrated knowledge society.”



Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of CUD, extended his gratitude to The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and all participants involved in this collaboration. He emphasized the importance of advancing education and that initiatives like this MoU, represent significant strides forward for the university.

The MoU stipulates providing knowledge resources to university students, supporting research programs, organising joint events and activities, and promoting the library as one of the leading cultural landmarks in Dubai, to achieve integration and cooperation between the two parties.



MBRL is one of the pioneering libraries in the region and the world, which seeks to support and enhance the UAE's comprehensive strategy in the cultural sector.