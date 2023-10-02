Correction: Final Terms For Bonds To Be Listed 3Rd October 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 29th September 2023
Announcement no. 95/2023
CORRECTION -ISIN code updated in the english versions of the final terms
Final terms for bond s to be listed 3 rd October 202 3
On 3rd October 2023, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing new Mortgage bonds (RO). Final terms for the bonds are attached to this announcement.
The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 29th, 2023.
Jyske Realkredit's base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit's home page jyskerealkredit.com
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attachments
DK0009413874 - Final terms series 1% 321.B.oc.24 RF DK0009413957 - Final terms series 1% 321.B.25 RF
Attachments DK0009413874 - Final terms series 1% 321.B.oc.24 RF... DK0009413957 - Final terms series 1% 321.B.25 RF...
MENAFN02102023004107003653ID1107173705
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.