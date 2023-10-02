(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn). As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday September 25, 2023 to Friday September 29, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 466,397 7,106,989,748 25 September 2023 570 12,171.4211 6,937,710 26 September 2023 570 12,272.7193 6,995,450 27 September 2023 570 12,444.0351 7,093,100 28 September 2023 570 12,428.2281 7,084,090 29 September 2023 516 12,646.7054 6,525,700 Total 25 - 29 September 2023 2,796 34,636,050 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,967 12,387.6549 36,754,172 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 132,542 1,651,614,731 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 472,160 7,178,379,970 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,942,161 30,859,901,904 25 September 2023 2,276 12,325.5132 28,052,868 26 September 2023 2,276 12,439.4991 28,312,300 27 September 2023 2,276 12,631.7838 28,749,940 28 September 2023 2,276 12,583.6599 28,640,410 29 September 2023 2,061 12,824.6410 26,431,585 Total 25 – 29 September 2023 11,165 140,187,103 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,948 12,555.9520 112,350,659 Bought from the Foundation* 2,821 12,555.9731 35,420,400 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 527,402 6,675,918,067 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,965,095 31,147,860,066

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,938 A shares and 898,525 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.33% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 2. October 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments



Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39 2023 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39





Attachments Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39 2023... Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 39...