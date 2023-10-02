Red Wine Market Revenue To Boost Cross $278.5 Billion By 2028, Growing A CAGR Of 5.4% -2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Red Wine Market by Type (Cabernet Sauvignon Wine, Merlot Wine, Syrah/Shiraz Wine, and Others), Pricing (Mass and Premium), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. The red wine market size was valued at $182.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing on-premise consumption and rapid premiumization drive the growth of the global red wine market. On the other hand, counterfeited wines and presence of alternative markets hamper the growth to some extent. However, growing preference for organic & biodynamic wine is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Red wine is an alcoholic beverage which is produced by fermenting the dark grapes and the color of the red wine vary from light to dark depending over the acid present in the wine. The color of the wine determines the age of the red wine. The darker the color the older the wine; this occurs due to the reaction between the molecules present in the wine due to aging.

Based on pricing, the mass segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global red wine market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2028. The local or domestic player need not have to pay taxation on import or export of alcoholic beverages. This is because the production is done within the domestic territory of the country. It targets the mass pricing segment of the customer in alcoholic beverages.

Nevertheless, the red wine industry faces multiple challenges including but not limited to consumer shift toward the wine alternatives. Few decade back the consumers used to be either the wine consumer or the beer consumer but with the change in tradition and consumption pattern due to the broader societal change consumers are now preferring all types of alcohol beverages depending on the time and occasion. In addition, in the wine industry the consumption of red wine is only of 54% whereas the 10% consumption is of rose wine and 36% share is of white wine, which are also the substitute of red wine. Furthermore, red wine occupies 11.9% of the alcoholic beverages market share which shows that there are multiple substitutes for red wine and the consumers are willingly consuming other alcoholic beverages which is hampering the growth of the red wine market.

Market Segmentation:

The red wine market is segmented on the basis of product type, pricing, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into cabernet sauvignon wine, merlot wine, syrah/shiraz wine, and others. By pricing, the market is divided into mass and premium. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into on-trade and off-trade. Region wise the market is categorized into North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Portugal. and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Top Key Players:

Brown-Forman

Campari Group

Castel Winery Plc.

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Viña Concha y Toro

Rémy Cointreau

The Carlyle Group

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates

Caviro sca

Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, garnered the highest share in 2019, holding around half of the global red wine market. Growing demand for premium and high-quality red wine boosts the market growth in this province. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, the alcoholic beverages market is driven by growth factors such as modernization, adult population, disposable income and premium products.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging red wine market trends and opportunities.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing red wine market opportunities in the market.

The red wine market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable red wine market growth.

