National Bonds Launches its ‘My One Million’ Saving Plan

National Bonds, the UAE’s savings and investment company, has unveiled the ‘My One Million’ plan. The new savings plan, designed for both individuals and corporations alike, enables to propel its participants toward achieving AED 1 million in combined savings & cumulative profits at the end of the tenor.

The newly introduced affordable plan offers customers the flexibility to select a tenor ranging from 3 to 10 years. Customers also have the option to make a lump-sum investment if they wish to jump-start their savings journey by an upfront payment. Additionally, companies will have the option to contribute on behalf of their employees, either partially or in full, thereby enhancing employee retention.

Rehab Lootah, Deputy Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “With the value of saving at the core of our DNA at National Bonds, our mission is to empower individuals and corporations alike with knowledge and opportunities that foster lasting financial prosperity within our community. We do this through groundbreaking products and unparalleled rewards. With the launch of ‘My One Million’, becoming a Millionaire is a choice that every individual can make. We always work in line with our wise leadership vision to covert dreams into reality”.

Lootah, added: “My One Million plan is a testament to our ongoing commitment to introducing innovative products designed to meet the diverse savings and investment goals of the community. Our aim is clear; we help individuals build robust, long-term financial futures with our unique and adaptable solutions.”

Enrolling in the plan, whether through the app or any of National Bonds’ branches is a simple process. Customers can begin by choosing the plan’s duration, then they can set up the monthly contribution. Additionally, they have the option to make an initial savings amount, which is optional and applies to both individuals and corporations. For instance, if a customer chooses a 10-year plan and decides to initiate their investment with a lump sum of AED 100,000, the monthly contribution required to reach AED 1 million by the end of the term will be AED 6,200.

‘My One Million’ customers have the opportunity to enhance their financial well-being through exciting rewards and cash prizes offered by National Bonds. Customers also get access to National Bonds’ AED 35 million rewards program including the AED 1 million draw that takes place every quarter and the annual 16 luxury cars draw.





