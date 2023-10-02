Suicide bomber targets interior ministry in Ankara terror attack

(MENAFN) A suicide bomber carried out an explosion near the Interior Ministry headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, as reported by local authorities. The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, was characterized as an attempted terrorist attack.



It involved two individuals, one of whom detonated the explosive device, while the other was apprehended by security forces, according to the Interior Ministry. During the confrontation, two police officers sustained injuries, as per official statements.



In response to the attack, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed that "terrorists" will not achieve their goal of undermining peace and security in Turkey.



“The villains who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their objectives and will never achieve them." He made this statement on Sunday in anticipation of the Turkish parliament's commencement of the new legislative year.



Photographs from Ankara depict the deployment of armored vehicles in the city streets, as well as a significant presence of armed police officers and soldiers. Among the images is a photograph showing what appears to be a discarded man-portable rocket launcher.

