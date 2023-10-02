Helipay explores cross-border transaction services with Russian banks

(MENAFN) Helipay, a Chinese payment company, is in discussions with Russian banks to establish cross-border transaction services, as stated by the company's development director at the International Banking Forum in Sochi.



Rustem Zakirzyanov explained that Helipay is actively seeking a banking partner capable of enabling instant payments by Russian customers for Chinese products. He cited a current challenge where payments from Russian clients for Chinese cars "can take months to process."



Zakirzyanov emphasized that "When Helipay receives such an opportunity, it will rapidly attract a huge number of small and medium-sized businesses, and other Chinese enterprises to cooperate with Russia."



He also mentioned that Helipay is currently negotiating with three Russian credit institutions, one of which is considered systemically important. Zakirzyanov refused to disclose the names of the banks, citing the confidentiality of the ongoing negotiations.



In order for Helipay to commence its operations in Russia, it will be necessary to enact legislative changes that permit a payment service company to establish a correspondent agreement with a credit institution.

