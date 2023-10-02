Reyada Medical Centre Launches Cardiocare, A Comprehensive Cardiac Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In connection with World Heart Day, Reyada Medical Centre has introduced the Cardiocare campaign that is designed to provide dedicated and comprehensive cardiac care to all members of the community. As a part of this campaign, many heart-health awareness sessions and activities are being held. Reyada Medical Centre is also introducing affordable cardiac health packages, reaffirming its commitment to accessible, cost-effective, and high-quality healthcare.

Located conveniently on C - Ring Road, Doha, Reyada Medical Centre is a JCI accredited multi-speciality medical facility equipped with state-of- the-art technology and an unwavering dedication to excellence in healthcare. The Cardiology Department here is led by Dr. Bishnu Kiran Rajendran, Specialist – Cardiology. He is an International Associate Fellow of the European Society of Cardiology with extensive experience in the field and his team is dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards while delivering a comprehensive range of cardiac services.

The newly unveiled cardiac health packages have been thoughtfully crafted to provide holistic cardiac care, offering patients a range of diagnostic tests and consultations. These packages are designed with the primary goal of empowering individuals with the knowledge andtoolsthey need to take control of their heart health.

The 'Heart Prime Care' package priced at QR 499 includes Echocardiogram (ECHO), ECG, CBC, Lipid Profile and CardiologyConsultation. The 'Heart Care Plus' Package priced at QR 999 includes Echocardiogram (ECHO), Treadmill Stress Test (TMT), ECG, CBC, BloodSugar, HbA1c, Lipid Profile and Cardiology Consultation. The Cardiology Department at Reyada Medical Centre is operational from 9am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm Saturday to Thursday.

Jamsheer Hamza, Managing Director of Reyada Healthcare, said, "At Reyada Medical Centre, our mission is to promote heart health and ensure its affordability. With the launch of these cardiac health packageson World Heart Day, we reaffirm our dedication to preventivehealthcare. We believe that prevention is the key to a healthier future, and these packages are a significant step in that direction."

Dr. Abdul Kalam, Executive Director of Reyada Healthcare, emphasized the importance of heart health, stating, "The heart is the engine that drives our lives, and its well-being is paramount. Our cardiac health packages are not just about diagnosis and treatment; they serve as a reminder that taking care of your heart is taking care of your life."

Reyada Medical Centre operates from 7am until 12 midnight, every day of the week, to accommodate the diverse needs of patients. This JCI accredited multi-speciality medical facility offers a comprehensiverangeof medical services, supported by cutting-edge technology and a teamof dedicated healthcare professionals who are committed to delivering world-class healthcare to the community.