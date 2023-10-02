National Basketball Team Takes On Saudi Arabia In Asian Games Quarter-Finals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national basketball team is gearing up to face its Saudi counterpart on Tuesday, in a crucial showdown as part of the quarter-final stage of the ongoing Asian Games, hosted in China.With their eyes firmly set on the prize, the Jordanian national team is determined to secure victory in order to advance to the next round, inching closer to their goal of clinching a medal in this championship.The team has been honing their skills and bolstering their spirits during their stay in China, diligently preparing for this high-stakes encounter.